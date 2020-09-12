In his second round at the Safeway Open, Jhonattan Vegas hit 3 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Vegas's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 111 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Vegas's 176 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Vegas had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.