In his second round at the Safeway Open, Jason Dufner hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 11th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 sixth, Dufner's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Dufner had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 ninth, Dufner hit his 148 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

Dufner got a double bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Dufner's 122 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Dufner hit an approach shot from 108 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Dufner had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Dufner's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.