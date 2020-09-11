Jamie Lovemark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Lovemark finished his round tied for 32nd at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Jamie Lovemark stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 182-yard par-3 11th. This moved Jamie Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Lovemark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

Lovemark hit his drive 385 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 575-yard par-5 18th. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Lovemark had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Lovemark chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Lovemark's his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Lovemark's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 3 under for the round.