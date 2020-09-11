-
James Hahn putts himself to a 7-under 65 in second round of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn birdies No. 9 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, James Hahn makes a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 9th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, James Hahn hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hahn finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the par-4 10th, James Hahn's 118 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved James Hahn to 1 under for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hahn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hahn had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hahn reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Hahn at 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hahn had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 6 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 7 under for the round.
