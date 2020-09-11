-
J.J. Spaun shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.J. Spaun makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, J.J. Spaun makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, J.J. Spaun hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 256 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Spaun chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Spaun's 126 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 ninth, Spaun chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.
After a 291 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Spaun chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.
