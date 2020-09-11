In his second round at the Safeway Open, J.B. Holmes hit 5 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Holmes finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Holmes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Holmes's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Holmes chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Holmes to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Holmes had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Holmes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Holmes to 2 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Holmes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Holmes to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 18th, Holmes hit his 88 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Holmes to 4 under for the round.