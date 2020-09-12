  • Isaiah Salinda putts well in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down from just short of the green to make birdie at the par-5 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Isaiah Salinda gets up-and-down for birdie at Safeway Open

