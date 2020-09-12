Isaiah Salinda hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Salinda finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Isaiah Salinda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Isaiah Salinda to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Salinda had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Salinda to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Salinda had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Salinda to 1 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Salinda reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Salinda to 2 under for the round.

Salinda had a fantastic chip-in on the 182-yard par-3 11th. His tee shot went 153 yards to the left side of the fairway and his second shot went 8 yards to the left side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Salinda's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 3 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Salinda chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Salinda to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Salinda had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Salinda to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Salinda hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 18th. This moved Salinda to 4 under for the round.