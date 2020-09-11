In his second round at the Safeway Open, Hunter Mahan hit 2 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Mahan finished his round tied for 134th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mahan hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th. This moved Mahan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 16th, Mahan hit his 263 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Mahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Mahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Mahan to 2 under for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Mahan's tee shot went 204 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Mahan got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Mahan to 1 over for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth, Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mahan to 2 over for the round.