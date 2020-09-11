Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 240-yard par-3 second green, Swafford suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Swafford at even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Swafford had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to even-par for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Swafford chipped in his third shot from 14 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Swafford's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Swafford's tee shot went 184 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Swafford chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 4 under for the round.