In his second round at the Safeway Open, Henrik Norlander hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Norlander finished his day tied for 132nd at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

Henrik Norlander got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Henrik Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Norlander's 127 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Norlander had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Norlander went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to 1 over for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Norlander had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Norlander to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Norlander reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Norlander to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Norlander's 129 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Norlander to 1 under for the round.