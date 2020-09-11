Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Higgs finished his round in 2nd at 13 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Harry Higgs hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harry Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Higgs had a 122 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Higgs hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Higgs's 114 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Higgs had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Higgs sank his 230 yard approach shot, carding a albatross for the hole. This moved Higgs to 10 under for the round.