Harold Varner III hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Varner III finished his round tied for 19th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Harold Varner III's his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.

Varner III hit his tee at the green on the 240-yard par-3 second, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Varner III to even for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Varner III's 87 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Varner III chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.