Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Hank Lebioda hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 86th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Lebioda got a bogey on the 422-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 1 over for the round.
After a 320 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Lebioda chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to even-par for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to even for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Lebioda's 96 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
