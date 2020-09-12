In his second round at the Safeway Open, Grayson Murray hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 65th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Murray tee shot went 151 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 3 yards to the left side of the fairway, his third shot went 16 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Murray's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Murray had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Murray reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Murray hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Murray at even for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Murray's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Murray to 3 under for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Murray to 3 under for the round.

At the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Murray hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Murray had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 5 under for the round.