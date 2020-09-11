-
-
Graham DeLaet shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
-
The Takeaway
Knox Takes Early Lead with a 63, Burns & Percy One Back, 2-Time Champion Steele at -7
The 2020/21 season begins with the Safeway Open and, in The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round where Scotsman Russell Knox carded a 63 to take a one shot lead over Cameron Percy & Sam Burns, and 2-time champion at Silverado Resort, Brendan Steele, opened with a round of 7-under.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Graham DeLaet hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. DeLaet finished his round tied for 149th at 5 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.
DeLaet got a bogey on the 391-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeLaet to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th, DeLaet got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing DeLaet to 2 over for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, DeLaet had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved DeLaet to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.