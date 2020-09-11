  • Graham DeLaet shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • The 2020/21 season begins with the Safeway Open and, in The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round where Scotsman Russell Knox carded a 63 to take a one shot lead over Cameron Percy & Sam Burns, and 2-time champion at Silverado Resort, Brendan Steele, opened with a round of 7-under.
    The Takeaway

    Knox Takes Early Lead with a 63, Burns & Percy One Back, 2-Time Champion Steele at -7

