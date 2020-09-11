-
George McNeill shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, George McNeill hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. McNeill finished his round tied for 138th at 3 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
McNeill got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNeill to 1 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th, McNeill had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNeill to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, McNeill hit his 96 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McNeill to 1 over for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, McNeill's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, McNeill got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNeill to 3 over for the round.
