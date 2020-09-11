-
Fabián Gómez posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the second round of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Fabián Gómez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Gómez finished his round tied for 130th at 2 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fabián Gómez had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fabián Gómez to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 182-yard par-3 11th, Gómez missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gómez's 93 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Gómez chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 3 under for the round.
