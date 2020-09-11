Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Erik van Rooyen's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.

On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, van Rooyen had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.