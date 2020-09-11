-
Erik van Rooyen putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Features
Erik van Rooyen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 54th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Erik van Rooyen's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 108 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, van Rooyen had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
