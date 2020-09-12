-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Emiliano Grillo reaches in two to set up birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Emiliano Grillo lands his 223-yard second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Emiliano Grillo hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his round tied for 23rd at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
After a 302 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Grillo had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Grillo's 140 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 189-yard par-3 15th green, Grillo suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Grillo at 3 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Grillo had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grillo to 4 under for the round.
