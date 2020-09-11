  • Strong putting brings Doug Ghim a 6-under 66 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Doug Ghim makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Doug Ghim makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.