Doug Ghim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 4th at 11 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 fourth hole, Doug Ghim had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Doug Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Ghim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ghim's 86 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

On the par-5 ninth, Ghim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 3 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 13th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Ghim stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Ghim hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.