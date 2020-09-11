-
Dominic Bozzelli comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Dominic Bozzelli hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bozzelli finished his day tied for 128th at 1 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Dominic Bozzelli had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dominic Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bozzelli hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Bozzelli to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Bozzelli hit his 133 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 over for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Bozzelli reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bozzelli to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Bozzelli had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bozzelli to 1 under for the round.
