In his second round at the Safeway Open, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Redman's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Redman's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Redman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.

Redman got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.