Doc Redman shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Doc Redman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Redman finished his round tied for 48th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Redman's tee shot went 160 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 3 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 16th, Redman's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Redman's 154 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Redman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Redman had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Redman to 3 under for the round.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Redman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to 4 under for the round.
Redman got a bogey on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Redman to 3 under for the round.
