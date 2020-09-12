-
Denny McCarthy shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Highlights
Denny McCarthy makes birdie on No. 18 in Round 1 at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Denny McCarthy makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole.
Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McCarthy finished his round tied for 86th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, McCarthy's tee shot went 174 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 21 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to even for the round.
