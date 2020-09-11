-
-
David Hearn putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
In his second round at the Safeway Open, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his round tied for 18th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
David Hearn got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving David Hearn to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hearn's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.
At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Hearn hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hearn had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hearn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.