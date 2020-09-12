D.J. Trahan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and finished the round bogey free. Trahan finished his round tied for 3rd at 12 under with Cameron Percy and Russell Knox; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; and Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, D.J. Trahan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved D.J. Trahan to 1 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Trahan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trahan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Trahan's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Trahan chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trahan to 4 under for the round.

At the 240-yard par-3 second, Trahan hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 5 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trahan to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Trahan had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 7 under for the round.