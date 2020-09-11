D.A. Points hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Points finished his round tied for 150th at 6 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Points's tee shot went 240 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 57 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 107 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Points to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Points had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

Points his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Points to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Points hit his 85 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Points to 1 over for the round.

Points got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Points to 3 over for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Points to 4 over for the round.