Chris Stroud shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Chris Stroud hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Stroud finished his round tied for 41st at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stroud chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Stroud to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Stroud's 100 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stroud hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Stroud to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Stroud had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stroud to 3 under for the round.
After a 218 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 14th, Stroud chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stroud to 2 under for the round.
