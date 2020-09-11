-
Chris Baker shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Chris Baker hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baker finished his round tied for 46th at 4 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Baker chipped in his fourth from 4 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Baker at even-par for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Baker hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Baker to 1 under for the round.
At the 412-yard par-4 14th, Baker reached the green in 2 and rolled a 39-foot putt for birdie. This put Baker at 2 under for the round.
After a 281 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Baker chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to 2 under for the round.
