Chez Reavie hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 15th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 436-yard par-4 first, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Reavie's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 265 yard drive on the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Reavie chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Reavie had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to even for the round.

Reavie tee shot was a drop and his approach went 41 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reavie to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Reavie's 111 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, Reavie missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Reavie had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.