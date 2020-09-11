In his second round at the Safeway Open, Chesson Hadley hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 21st at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hadley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hadley to 2 over for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadley's 124 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 18th, Hadley hit his 91 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 436-yard par-4 first hole, Hadley had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Hadley's 147 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

Hadley got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.