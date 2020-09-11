In his second round at the Safeway Open, Chase Seiffert hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Seiffert finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

Chase Seiffert got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chase Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Seiffert reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.

Seiffert his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Seiffert to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Seiffert's 138 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Seiffert hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Seiffert to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Seiffert had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 375-yard par-4 17th, Seiffert went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Seiffert chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to 1 under for the round.