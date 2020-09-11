Charley Hoffman hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his round tied for 16th at 6 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoffman had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 189-yard par-3 15th, Hoffman's tee shot went 167 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 44 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoffman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Hoffman's 136 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hoffman hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Hoffman's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoffman had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

At the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 1 under for the round.