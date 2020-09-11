-
-
Charl Schwartzel putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
Charl Schwartzel hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schwartzel finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Charl Schwartzel hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 18th. This moved Charl Schwartzel to 1 under for the round.
On the 436-yard par-4 first, Schwartzel had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schwartzel to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Schwartzel had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwartzel hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwartzel to 3 under for the round.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Schwartzel reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schwartzel to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.