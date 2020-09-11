In his second round at the Safeway Open, Chad Campbell hit 4 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 over for the tournament. Campbell finished his day tied for 155th at 12 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Campbell's tee shot went 210 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Campbell his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Campbell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Campbell hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Campbell to 1 over for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Campbell his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 96 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Campbell got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 6 over for the round.

On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Campbell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Campbell to 9 over for the round.