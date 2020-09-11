Carlos Ortiz hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Ortiz finished his round tied for 9th at 7 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Ortiz had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Ortiz's tee shot went 173 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

Ortiz his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Ortiz to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ortiz hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 17th. This moved Ortiz to even-par for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Ortiz chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ortiz to 1 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Ortiz reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Ortiz at 2 under for the round.