Camilo Villegas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
The Takeaway
Knox takes early lead, Burns & Percy one back, 2-time champion Steele at -7
The 2020-21 season begins with the Safeway Open and, in The Takeaway, Diane Knox recaps the opening round where Scotsman Russell Knox carded a 63 to take a one shot lead over Cameron Percy & Sam Burns, and 2-time champion at Silverado Resort, Brendan Steele, opened with a round of 7-under.
Camilo Villegas hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his round tied for 81st at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th, Villegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Villegas to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Villegas had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Villegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Villegas's 92 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
