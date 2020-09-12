In his second round at the Safeway Open, Cameron Tringale hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Tringale finished his round tied for 78th at 3 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Cameron Tringale hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

Tringale got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to even-par for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 18th, Tringale got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 third, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 2 over for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Tringale's 105 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to even for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.