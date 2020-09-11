In his second round at the Safeway Open, Cameron Percy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round in 2nd at 12 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; and Harry Higgs is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 240-yard par-3 second, Percy's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Percy's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Percy's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 557-yard par-5 ninth, Percy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 422-yard par-4 10th hole, Percy had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Percy hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Percy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.