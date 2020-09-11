In his second round at the Safeway Open, Cameron Davis hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Davis finished his round tied for 43rd at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Davis's 111 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Davis to 1 under for the round.

On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Davis reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 2 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Davis hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Davis to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Davis had a 167 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.

On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Davis had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Davis to 5 under for the round.

Davis's tee shot went 289 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 49 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 575-yard par-5 18th. This moved Davis to 4 under for the round.