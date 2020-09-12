-
C.T. Pan putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
C.T. Pan sinks birdie putt from the fringe at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, C.T. Pan rolls in a 16-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole.
C.T. Pan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 49th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
C.T. Pan his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing C.T. Pan to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pan had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Pan hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 2 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 2 under for the round.
