Bud Cauley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Cauley finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Cauley hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Cauley chipped in his fourth shot from 3 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 375-yard par-4 17th hole, Cauley had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 third, Cauley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cauley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Cauley hit his 91 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Cauley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cauley's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 4 under for the round.