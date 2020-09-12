-
Brice Garnett putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Brice Garnett hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garnett finished his round tied for 49th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Brice Garnett got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brice Garnett to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Garnett hit his 104 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.
