Brian Stuard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the 182-yard par-3 11th, Stuard's tee shot went 160 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Stuard had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Stuard hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 571-yard par-5 16th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

After a 303 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Stuard chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth hole, Stuard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Stuard's his second shot went 29 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Stuard reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.