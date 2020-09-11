Brian Gay hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gay finished his round in 154th at 8 over; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

After a 278 yard drive on the 436-yard par-4 first, Gay chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Gay had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.

On the 407-yard par-4 fourth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Gay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

On the 212-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 41 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Gay's 117 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 16th, Gay hit his 260 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gay to 3 over for the round.