-
-
Brendan Steele shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Brendan Steele birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brendan Steele makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Brendan Steele hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Steele finished his round tied for 12th at 9 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 240-yard par-3 second, Steele's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Steele had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to even for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Steele chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 over for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.