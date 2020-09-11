-
-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Safeway Open
-
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- September 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Brandt Snedeker sticks approach to set up tap-in birdie at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Brandt Snedeker hits his 86-yard approach 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 18th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his round tied for 89th at 1 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Percy is in 2nd at 12 under; and Harry Higgs and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
At the 189-yard par-3 15th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Snedeker's 106 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the par-5 18th, Snedeker's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.