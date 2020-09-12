-
Brandon Hagy putts well in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Safeway Open, Brandon Hagy hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy, D.J. Trahan, and Russell Knox are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
On the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Brandon Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 391-yard par-4 12th hole, Hagy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hagy to 1 under for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 14th hole, Hagy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to 2 under for the round.
