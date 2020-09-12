  • Branden Grace shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Branden Grace sinks a 36-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 15th hole.
    Highlights

