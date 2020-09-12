-
Branden Grace shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Branden Grace drains long birdie putt at Safeway Open
In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Branden Grace sinks a 36-foot putt to make birdie at the par-3 15th hole.
Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Grace finished his round tied for 46th at 5 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 538-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
Grace hit his tee at the green on the 189-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the 375-yard par-4 17th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.
