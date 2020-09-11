-
Bo Hoag shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open
September 11, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Bo Hoag’s tight approach leads to birdie at Safeway Open
In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Bo Hoag lands is 145-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Bo Hoag hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 9th at 8 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 360-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoag chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoag to even for the round.
On the 422-yard par-4 10th, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 13th hole, Hoag had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
On the 571-yard par-5 16th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
Hoag got a bogey on the 375-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to even for the round.
