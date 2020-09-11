  • Bo Hoag shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Bo Hoag lands is 145-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Bo Hoag’s tight approach leads to birdie at Safeway Open

