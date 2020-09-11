Bill Haas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Safeway Open, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Haas finished his round tied for 93rd at 2 under; Sam Burns is in 1st at 15 under; Harry Higgs is in 2nd at 13 under; and Cameron Percy is in 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 424-yard par-4 third hole, Haas had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Haas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the 538-yard par-5 fifth, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 417-yard par-4 sixth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Haas's 96 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

On the 557-yard par-5 ninth hole, Haas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

At the 182-yard par-3 11th, Haas hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Haas to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Haas hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 458-yard par-4 13th. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.

At the 375-yard par-4 17th, Haas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Haas to 2 under for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 18th, Haas chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to 3 under for the round.