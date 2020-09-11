  • Bill Haas shoots 3-under 69 in round two of the Safeway Open

  • In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Bill Haas hits his 164-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Bill Haas uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Safeway Open

    In the second round of the 2020 Safeway Open, Bill Haas hits his 164-yard tee shot 9 feet from the cup at the par-3 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.